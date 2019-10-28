Animal crackers Audrey coming out of 'retirement' for two more charity fund-raisers in Burnley

A kind-hearted Burnley pensioner who has raised thousands of pounds for animal charities over the years is coming out of "retirement" for two special Christmas fund-raisers

Audrey Bates (84) who has organised countless fund-raising days for various animal charities over the last three decades, announced that her latest sale last November would be her last, but her lifelong love of animals has pulled her back.

Audrey Bates

Audrey will now host two fund-raising Christmas fancy goods and gifts sales at the Woodman Inn, Todmorden Road, Burnley, this Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 3-30pm both days.

She said: "It has been driving me crazy not doing anything for the animals. I know that last year I said I would be retiring but I have been crawling the walls since so I have decided to organise two more sales. I have had a lot of donations from kind people so I thought it only right to put these sales on again.

"There will be lots of lovely gifts for sale inclduing Christmas cards, wrapping paper and jewellery. There will also be a tombola. I hope as many as possible can come along and support these animal charities."

Kind-hearted Audrey has raised more than £32,000 for 18 animal charities at home and abroad for the last three decades.