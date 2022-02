The refurbishment of the former New Black Bull pub was undertaken by Brierfield based Hodgson Property Group.

Five apartments have been created in the building that had become a damp riddled eyesore. The roof was falling in and the premises was overrun with dumped rubbish and a pest infestation.

The transformation marks the end of almost 200 years of the site being used as a pub.

