Amateur rider from Padiham overcomes major heart surgery and qualifies for Horse of the Year Show

By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Jul 2025, 12:38 BST
An amateur rider from Padiham, Jane Vincent has qualified for the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in Birmingham this October.

Jane and her horse, Coilldearmad Blueberry attended the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star qualifier earlier this month at Greenlands Arena in Carlisle. They will now go on to compete under the bright lights of the HOYS Arena at the NEC in Birmingham in early October.

The pair competed in and won the Show and Maxi Cob class to earn their HOYS qualification.

Coilldearmad Blueberry, is known as Baxter at home and he is owned by Sarah Marsh.

Jane Vincednt and her horse, Coilldearmad Blueberry,have qualified for the Horse of the Year showplaceholder image
Jane Vincednt and her horse, Coilldearmad Blueberry,have qualified for the Horse of the Year show

Jane said: "This is amazing. This time last year I was in intensive care following major heart surgery. I haven't been to a show in five years - this is our first proper show back.

“I've been riding Baxter for seven years and we originally did some local showing. Baxter had time off, and I was then unwell with my heart. I'm so glad we gave it another crack! Back in January this year, I mentally couldn't do it, I thought I'd never ride again. In February I got back on but was terrified. Baxter is a worrier and he didn't seem to trust me - as I definitely wasn't up to helping him. I'm delighted I stuck at it though.”

placeholder image
SEIB Search for a Star organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “Search for a Star is all about the journey and learning and improving over time. Our team of judges and stewards are all invested in providing support and encouragement to help competitors and their horses and ponies perform to the best level they can.”

SEIB Search for a Star first took place back in 1996 and over the years has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at HOYS.

Each of the SEIB Search for a Star qualifying shows offers opportunities for a full range of show horses to earn a place at the series championships at Horse of the Year Show and Your Horse Live.

To enter please visit www.seib.co.uk/competitions/schedule which will link directly to the Search for a Star and Racehorse to Riding Horse entry page on Showing Scene.

