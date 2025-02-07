Amari’s Cuisine at Northbridge House set to hold fund-raising lunch for Mayor of Burnley’s Charities
Amari’s Cuisine, located at Northbridge House, Elm Street, will host the event on Sunday at 1pm to raise money for the Mayor’s Charities, supporting local good causes.
The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussein, said: “This exciting occasion will bring the community together for an afternoon of delicious food and charitable giving. Entry to the event is priced at £20, with all proceeds going directly to the Mayor’s Charities.
“I would like to express my gratitude to Amari’s Cuisine for their generous sponsorship and for hosting the event, and to BizHub at Northbridge House for their valued support in making this fundraiser possible. Both businesses play an integral role in strengthening Burnley’s community spirit and fostering local development.
“Attendees can look forward to an afternoon of camaraderie, great food, and the chance to contribute to the betterment of Burnley’s community.”
For more information or to reserve your place, please contact: 01282 792478.