Burnley’s newest culinary hotspot is set to host a charity fund-raiser this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amari’s Cuisine, located at Northbridge House, Elm Street, will host the event on Sunday at 1pm to raise money for the Mayor’s Charities, supporting local good causes.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussein, said: “This exciting occasion will bring the community together for an afternoon of delicious food and charitable giving. Entry to the event is priced at £20, with all proceeds going directly to the Mayor’s Charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Burnley is hosting a charity lunch

“I would like to express my gratitude to Amari’s Cuisine for their generous sponsorship and for hosting the event, and to BizHub at Northbridge House for their valued support in making this fundraiser possible. Both businesses play an integral role in strengthening Burnley’s community spirit and fostering local development.

“Attendees can look forward to an afternoon of camaraderie, great food, and the chance to contribute to the betterment of Burnley’s community.”

For more information or to reserve your place, please contact: 01282 792478.