Affordable homes available for Ribble Valley residents

A raft of affordable homes for purchase or rent are up for grabs by Ribble Valley residents with a local connection.

More than 70 properties for affordable rent, shared ownership, discount sale, rent-to-buy or for the over-55s are available to local households with annual earnings between £15,000 and £80,000, and in some cases with a minimal deposit.

Properties, including two and three-bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and one-bedroom apartments, are available in Clitheroe, Barrow, Whalley and Longridge.

All new developments in Ribble Valley have to comprise 30% affordable properties that meet a local need and attract a mix of people of all ages and circumstances to help create a balanced community.

Discount sale properties are available to people with a local connection for up to 40% below the market value, while shared ownership allows purchasers to buy between 25 and 75% of a property, with an affordable rent on the remainder.

New homes are also available for affordable rent below the market value in line with the local housing allowance, while rent-to-buy allows people to access shared ownership with a minimal deposit by ‘gifting’ them one per cent of the value of the property.

Rachael Stott, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s housing strategy officer, said: “Affordable properties are built to a high specification, with modern bathrooms, contemporary fitted kitchens, turfed gardens and dedicated parking.

“They are an ideal way for some residents to access the housing market and we are delighted that properties have become available in Clitheroe and Whalley, where affordable homes are particularly scarce.

“I would encourage anyone interested in an affordable home to register without delay.”

To register for an affordable property or discuss the best scheme for you contact Ribble Valley Borough Council on 01200 425111, or to rent a property download an application form from ribblevalley.gov.uk.