Affenpinscher: 12 things to consider about this loyal and entertaining apartment dog

But to ensure a harmonious household, it’s important to pick the right breed for your circumstances. It’s a big decision, and it's important to do your research.
To help prevent this and make choosing a dog easier, we’re launching a profile series as part of our campaign, Homes For Pups. We aim to give you the low-down on each breed, so that you can choose the best match for you, your family and your lifestyle.
We’re kicking off the series with a look at the adorable Affenpinscher, including 12 things to consider when thinking about adopting one of these curious little companions:
1. Affenpinscher: temperament
The Toy Affenpinscher is a mischievous curious companion. It is lively, self-confident, loyal and loving but also watchful of strangers and fearless toward aggressors, according to The Kennel Club. (Photo credit: STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: STAN HONDA
2. Affenpincher: background
Affenpinchers are a rare breed, so it might take you a while to get your hands on one! They were bred to work like Terriers and kill rats and other pests in German stables in the 17th Century, says The American Kennel Club. They were then brought indoors to get rid of mice in the kitchen. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Photo: John Moore
3. Affenpinscher: appearance, size and weight
The Affenpinscher is rough-coated, sturdy in build, and small but not delicate, and has a blunt and short muzzle, according to The Kennel Club. Height 24-28 cms (9½ -11 ins). (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club
4. Affenpinscher: grooming needs
The Affenpinscher sheds its fur and needs grooming more than once a week. Its coat is rough and harsh in texture, short and dense on some parts of the body and shaggy on others, according to The Kennel Club. The American Kennel Club says The Affenpinscher's medium-length, wiry coat should be groomed twice a week, first with a brush and then with a metal comb. It advises that any mats should be pulled apart with the fingers, the hair on the head should be brushed forward over the face, and an inverted V-shape should be cut to expose the eyes. It added that, "The hair on the bridge of the nose is trimmed into a fan shape to keep the eyes clear. The Affen's coat does not grow quickly, so a trimming a pet Affen every few months should suffice." Their fur is often considered hypoallergenic, making them potentially better choices for people with dog allergies. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images
