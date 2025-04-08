Affenpinscher: 12 things to consider about this loyal and entertaining apartment dog

By Laura Longworth
Published 8th Apr 2025, 17:08 BST
Dogs are a treasured part of the family.

But to ensure a harmonious household, it’s important to pick the right breed for your circumstances. It’s a big decision, and it's important to do your research.

No one adopts a dog thinking they might give it up. But sadly, animal rescue groups in Burnley and Pendle have told us that abandonments are common, and they’re rising, due in part to pet owners struggling to cope with a dog’s unwanted behaviour and/or the cost of caring for them.

To help prevent this and make choosing a dog easier, we’re launching a profile series as part of our campaign, Homes For Pups. We aim to give you the low-down on each breed, so that you can choose the best match for you, your family and your lifestyle.

We’re kicking off the series with a look at the adorable Affenpinscher, including 12 things to consider when thinking about adopting one of these curious little companions:

The Toy Affenpinscher is a mischievous curious companion. It is lively, self-confident, loyal and loving but also watchful of strangers and fearless toward aggressors, according to The Kennel Club. (Photo credit: STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Affenpinscher: temperament

The Toy Affenpinscher is a mischievous curious companion. It is lively, self-confident, loyal and loving but also watchful of strangers and fearless toward aggressors, according to The Kennel Club. (Photo credit: STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: STAN HONDA

Affenpinchers are a rare breed, so it might take you a while to get your hands on one! They were bred to work like Terriers and kill rats and other pests in German stables in the 17th Century, says The American Kennel Club. They were then brought indoors to get rid of mice in the kitchen. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

2. Affenpincher: background

Affenpinchers are a rare breed, so it might take you a while to get your hands on one! They were bred to work like Terriers and kill rats and other pests in German stables in the 17th Century, says The American Kennel Club. They were then brought indoors to get rid of mice in the kitchen. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Photo: John Moore

The Affenpinscher is rough-coated, sturdy in build, and small but not delicate, and has a blunt and short muzzle, according to The Kennel Club. Height 24-28 cms (9½ -11 ins). (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)

3. Affenpinscher: appearance, size and weight

The Affenpinscher is rough-coated, sturdy in build, and small but not delicate, and has a blunt and short muzzle, according to The Kennel Club. Height 24-28 cms (9½ -11 ins). (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

The Affenpinscher sheds its fur and needs grooming more than once a week. Its coat is rough and harsh in texture, short and dense on some parts of the body and shaggy on others, according to The Kennel Club. The American Kennel Club says The Affenpinscher's medium-length, wiry coat should be groomed twice a week, first with a brush and then with a metal comb. It advises that any mats should be pulled apart with the fingers, the hair on the head should be brushed forward over the face, and an inverted V-shape should be cut to expose the eyes. It added that, "The hair on the bridge of the nose is trimmed into a fan shape to keep the eyes clear. The Affen's coat does not grow quickly, so a trimming a pet Affen every few months should suffice." Their fur is often considered hypoallergenic, making them potentially better choices for people with dog allergies. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

4. Affenpinscher: grooming needs

The Affenpinscher sheds its fur and needs grooming more than once a week. Its coat is rough and harsh in texture, short and dense on some parts of the body and shaggy on others, according to The Kennel Club. The American Kennel Club says The Affenpinscher's medium-length, wiry coat should be groomed twice a week, first with a brush and then with a metal comb. It advises that any mats should be pulled apart with the fingers, the hair on the head should be brushed forward over the face, and an inverted V-shape should be cut to expose the eyes. It added that, "The hair on the bridge of the nose is trimmed into a fan shape to keep the eyes clear. The Affen's coat does not grow quickly, so a trimming a pet Affen every few months should suffice." Their fur is often considered hypoallergenic, making them potentially better choices for people with dog allergies. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

