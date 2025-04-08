Affenpinscher: 12 things to consider about this loyal and entertaining apartment dog

4 . Affenpinscher: grooming needs

The Affenpinscher sheds its fur and needs grooming more than once a week. Its coat is rough and harsh in texture, short and dense on some parts of the body and shaggy on others, according to The Kennel Club. The American Kennel Club says The Affenpinscher's medium-length, wiry coat should be groomed twice a week, first with a brush and then with a metal comb. It advises that any mats should be pulled apart with the fingers, the hair on the head should be brushed forward over the face, and an inverted V-shape should be cut to expose the eyes. It added that, "The hair on the bridge of the nose is trimmed into a fan shape to keep the eyes clear. The Affen's coat does not grow quickly, so a trimming a pet Affen every few months should suffice." Their fur is often considered hypoallergenic, making them potentially better choices for people with dog allergies. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images