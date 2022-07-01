The little girl from Padiham had an incredible 12 inches of her beautiful auburn hair lopped off to donate to the Little Princess charity which makes wigs for children with life limiting illnesses.

The lively youngster sat very still for hairdresser, Tanya Cottam, who carried out the big cut at the home of Kayla’s grandparents, Lesley and Tony Carden.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kayla Carden who had 12 inches of her long hair cut off to donate to the Little Princess Trust charity

And looking on proudly were Kayla’s mum, Paula who works at the One Stop shop in Padiham and dad Steven who is a multi-store manager for Ladbrokes.

After the hair cut Kayla, who attends St John’s nursery in Padiham, declared she loved her new look and gave Tanya a big hug.

Lesley said: “Kayla’s hair was right down past her waist before she had it cut. She is such a little love and she looks so cheeky now with her hair cut.”