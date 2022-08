These gorgeous canines are currently being homed at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary.

The charity finds families for up to 1,300 animals a year, including dogs, cats and small animals. This week there are more than a dozen dogs who are on the lookout for a new pet parent.

For more information about each dog and how to adopt one go to the sanctuary's website www.bleakholt.org

1. Salsa Breed: Greyhound Sex: Male Age: 3 years 3 months

2. Buster Breed: Cross Breed Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 7 years 11 months

3. Teddy (Reggie) Breed: Chihuahua Sex: Male Age: 9 years 7 months

4. Humbug Humbug. Breed: Akita Cross Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 7 years 6 months