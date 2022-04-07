Humbug. Breed: Akita Cross Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 7 years 6 months

Adopt a dog in Burnley: Here are some of the beautiful pooches currently up for adoption at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

It’s National Pet Month and if you’re a Burnley family that’s been thinking about welcoming a new addition to your home then now might be the perfect time to take a trip to Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary.

By John Deehan
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 6:00 am

The charity finds homes for up to 1,300 animals a year, including dogs, cats and small animals. This week there are 13 dogs who need to find a new owner.

For more information about each dog and how to adopt one go to the sanctuary's website www.bleakholt.org

1. Loki

Breed: Collie (Border) Sex: Male Age: 0 year 10 months

2. Leo

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 3 years 8 months

3. Suzy

Breed: Mastiff Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 2 years 4 months

4. Buster

Breed: X Dane Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 10 years 0 month

