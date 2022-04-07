Adopt a dog in Burnley: Here are some of the beautiful pooches currently up for adoption at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

The charity finds homes for up to 1,300 animals a year, including dogs, cats and small animals. This week there are 13 dogs who need to find a new owner.
For more information about each dog and how to adopt one go to the sanctuary's website www.bleakholt.org
1. Loki
Breed: Collie (Border)
Sex: Male
Age: 0 year 10 months
Photo: Unknown
2. Leo
Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull)
Crossbreed
Sex: Male
Age: 3 years 8 months
Photo: Unknown
3. Suzy
Breed: Mastiff
Crossbreed
Sex: Female
Age: 2 years 4 months
Photo: Unknown
4. Buster
Breed: X Dane Crossbreed
Sex: Male
Age: 10 years 0 month
Photo: Unknown