A white wedding for couple who had Burnley revellers cheering in delight at their joint hen and stag party

James Cook and Bethany Wolstencroft said 'I do' in a traditional church ceremony, which was a quite a bit different from their joint hen and stag celebrations.

As they keep Hampshire Down sheep Bethany decided to dress as one for the joint celebration with her fiance James Cook.

Her eye catching look had revellers at The Boot Inn beer garden in Burnley cheering in delight especially when Bethany (18) was joined by James who was dressed as a cowboy!

The bride and groom, Bethany Wolstencroft and James Cook on their wedding day

The Brierfield sweethearts decided to combine their hen and stag 'dos' with one of the first family outings since lockdown eased.

They were joined by James' mum and stepdad, Paulette and Nick Pearce, who gamely dressed up as chickens.

James' brothers Jonathan and Mario also joined the celebrations along with James' sister in law Shona Terrel who was dressed as a cat. Jonathan sported a masked cowboy look for the evening.

But everything was far more traditional for the happy couple when they said "I do' at St Peter's Church in Darwen before throwing a reception for family and friends at Artisan cafe and bar in the town.

The couple at their stag and hen night at The Boot Inn, Burnley

James (24) said: "It was a really good day and everyone seemed to enjoy it."

The couple,met while working at the Only Foals and Horses sanctuary in Oswaldwistle. Along with the sheep the couple have goats, pigs, turkeys and ducks on their small holding.

James also works at McDonald's restaurant in Burnley and Bethany works at the Blackburn branch of the Nationwide Building Society.