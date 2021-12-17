A 'White Christmas' for Burnley and Pendle?

Various weather forecasts are predicting snow for our area on Christmas Day, while Met Office data suggests Pendle is the fourth most likely area nationally to receive a sprinkling of the white stuff on the big day.

Website NoDepositDaddy.com analysed Met Office weather data from the past 20 years for 363 districts to determine the areas most likely to be blessed by snow on Christmas Day this year.

With a probability of 95.87%, people in Moray, Scotland, are almost certain to see snow on Christmas day this year. Scotland is statistically the most likely part of the country to have a white Christmas, with snow also predicted to fall in Highland (91.24%) as well as Perth and Kinross (90.58%).

A snowy Pendle Hill. PIC: Lee Mansfield