A sense of humour one of ingredients to success for Burnley couple still in step after a sparkling 60 years of marriage
Rock'n'roll fans Eric and Sheila Taylor have been hot footing round the dancefloor for an incredible 60 years.
The couple, who are both from Burnley, met at a dance hall called Taylors in 1958 so it must have been fate for the lovestruck duo who will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday.
Married at the old St Mary Magdalene's RC Church in Burnley, Eric (79) worked as an apprentice moulder for Proctors and78-year-old Sheila was a superintendent secretary for the Joseph Lucas factory. She gave that up to have the couple's four sons John, Darrin, Michael and Ryan.
The family grew and they now have 16 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The secret to a happy marriage for the Taylors, who cared for Sheila's mum, Patience Brown, until her death at the age of 99 in 2014, is to have lots of understanding, a sense of humour and never go to bed on an argument.