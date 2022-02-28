A sense of humour one of ingredients to success for Burnley couple still in step after a sparkling 60 years of marriage

Diamond duo Eric and Alice Taylor

The couple, who are both from Burnley, met at a dance hall called Taylors in 1958 so it must have been fate for the lovestruck duo who will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Married at the old St Mary Magdalene's RC Church in Burnley, Eric (79) worked as an apprentice moulder for Proctors and78-year-old Sheila was a superintendent secretary for the Joseph Lucas factory. She gave that up to have the couple's four sons John, Darrin, Michael and Ryan.

The family grew and they now have 16 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Eric and Alice Taylor, who celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this week, surrounded by some of their family