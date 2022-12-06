The apprenticeships, which are split between Manufacturing and Engineering aim to develop the next generation of Burnley’s fenestration industry experts.

Employing 400 people, the majority of which have a BB postcode, VEKA is a large family-owned business and one of Burnley’s biggest employers. The appointment of one of the new recruits now also means that VEKA employs 3 generations of the same family.

The company believes that developing and nurturing the younger generation is vital and it has various programmes in place to facilitate this. The apprenticeship scheme, which was first implemented in 1994 has been hugely successful.

The VEKA apprentices

At a recent information evening, apprentices and parents heard real life experiences from current staff. Tool Room team leader Darren Ainsworth completed his apprenticeship in engineering 10 years ago, whilst maintenance engineer Scott Bentley, started his VEKA journey nine years ago. After completing his apprenticeship, VEKA supported Scott to complete his HND in engineering.

The 18-month long manufacturing apprenticeship aims to give hands on experience from the outset, whilst engineering apprentices will spend their first year in college before completing three years on-the-job training.

Speaking on the same evening, Howard Riley, warehouse manager spoke of his VEKA experience: “The business is dedicated to the development of staff. I am speaking from personal experience as I started my career as a picker in the warehouse, before moving around the business and achieving my end goal of becoming warehouse manager. VEKA is a great place to work, my daughter is a valued member of the sales team and my son worked in the IT Department.

"The huge number of long serving staff is a testament to the VEKA family way.”

Howard is responsible for all Warehouse operations, which includes servicing 10,000 stillages and holding £12m. worth of stock.

