A ‘raily’ fun day out for model train fans in Clitheroe

By John Deehan
Published 14th Oct 2025, 17:12 BST
Visitors climbed aboard for a day of nostalgia at Clitheroe Castle Museum as the Ribble Valley Live Steamers rolled in with a ‘raily’ impressive display of model trains.

The free, family-friendly event featured steam, diesel, and electric locomotives, with live and static displays running outside the museum.

Members of the Ribble Valley Live Steamers model engineering club were on hand to chat with visitors, share their passion for miniature engines, and give a closer look at the craftsmanship behind each model.

Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem.

Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem.

3. Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem

Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem

4. Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem

Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice