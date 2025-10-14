The free, family-friendly event featured steam, diesel, and electric locomotives, with live and static displays running outside the museum.
Members of the Ribble Valley Live Steamers model engineering club were on hand to chat with visitors, share their passion for miniature engines, and give a closer look at the craftsmanship behind each model.
1. Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem.
3. Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem
4. Ribble Valley Live Steamers at Clitheroe Castle Musuem
