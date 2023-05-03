A photographic look back at Burnley FC's most recent promotion parades

You wait ages for a (promotion party) bus, then four come along at once.

If there’s one thing Burnley has become accustomed to in recent times it’s a promotion parade.

Supporters went 15 years without sampling the sights and sounds of a claret and blue street party following Burnley’s 2-1 win over Stockport at Wembley – but have certainly made up for it since.

Tuesday evening will mark the fourth parade in 14 years, and we can’t wait to see the the town painted claret in honour of Vincent Kompany’s title-winning team.

Full details of the the club’s victorious lap of honour can be found here.

If you’d like to take a little look back at the last three promotion parades, carry on scrolling:

