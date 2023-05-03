News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
6 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
22 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

A photographic look back at Burnley FC's most recent promotion parades

You wait ages for a (promotion party) bus, then four come along at once.

By John Deehan
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:14 BST

If there’s one thing Burnley has become accustomed to in recent times it’s a promotion parade.

Supporters went 15 years without sampling the sights and sounds of a claret and blue street party following Burnley’s 2-1 win over Stockport at Wembley – but have certainly made up for it since.

Tuesday evening will mark the fourth parade in 14 years, and we can’t wait to see the the town painted claret in honour of Vincent Kompany’s title-winning team.

Full details of the the club’s victorious lap of honour can be found here.

If you’d like to take a little look back at the last three promotion parades, carry on scrolling:

Fans lined the streets of Burnley for a glimpse of their heroes

1. Fans lined the streets of Burnley for a glimpse of their heroes

Fans lined the streets of Burnley for a glimpse of their heroes Photo: NA

Photo Sales
.

2. Burnley FC promotion parade 2014

. Photo: Andrew Smith

Photo Sales
.

3. Burnley FC promotion parade 2014

. Photo: Andrew Smith

Photo Sales
.

4. Burnley FC promotion parade 2014

. Photo: Andrew Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:SupportersWembley