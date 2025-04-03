A look back at the Burnley Express' Baby of the Year 1991 competition

By John Deehan
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 17:18 BST
Back in 1991, the Burnley Express Baby of the Year competition was the talk of the town.

Proud parents sent in their most adorable snaps, and the judges had the impossible task of picking three winners from a sea of chubby cheeks and cheeky grins.

Here’s a look at some of the entries – along with the crowned winners!

1. Burnley Express Baby of the Year 1991

2. Burnley Express Baby of the Year 1991 : Burnley Express Baby of the Year 1991

3. Burnley Express Baby of the Year 1991 : Burnley Express Baby of the Year 1991

4. Burnley Express Baby of the Year 1991 : Burnley Express Baby of the Year 1991

