Here are 83 photos from the spectacular event:
1. 83 photos from the spectacular Nelson Food & Drink Festival
83 photos from the spectacular Nelson Food & Drink Festival. Photo: Contributed
2. 83 photos from the spectacular Nelson Food & Drink Festival
83 photos from the spectacular Nelson Food & Drink Festival. Photo: Contributed
3. 83 photos from the spectacular Nelson Food & Drink Festival
83 photos from the spectacular Nelson Food & Drink Festival Photo: Contributed
4. 83 photos from the spectacular Nelson Food & Drink Festival
83 photos from the spectacular Nelson Food & Drink Festival. Photo: Contributed