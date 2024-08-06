The couple, who run their own business, Greenvale Products Ltd, threw the bash at their home and laid on a hog roast, ice cream van for the children and DJ Andy Lee, who was also the couple’s DJ when they tied the knot, kept everyone entertained, along with three singers.

The couple, who have four daughters and seven grandchildren, made Burnley Express headlines on their wedding day as they were the first couple to be married in Brunshaw Methodist Church in Burnley after it was re-built in 1998. And Johanne wore her original dress for the silver wedding bash. She said: “We had such a fantastic time, what a wonderful day and I would like to thank eveyone for the amazing cards and gifts.”