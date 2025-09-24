32 photos as Burnley couple tie the knot at Bashall Barn venue in Clitheroe

By Sue Plunkett
Published 24th Sep 2025, 17:10 BST
The rural setting of Bashall Barn in Clitheroe was the venue for the wedding of Burnley couple Irene Southern and James Place.

The couple were joined by family, including their three children, and friends for their big day at the stunning venue. And here is a gallery of lovely photos.

.

1. Lovely images from wedding day of Irene Southern to James Place at Bashall Barn in Clitheroe

. Photo: Vicky Leigh Photography

Photo Sales
.

2. Lovely images from wedding day of Irene Southern to James Place at Bashall Barn in Clitheroe

. Photo: Vicky Leigh Photography

Photo Sales
.

3. Lovely images from wedding day of Irene Southern to James Place at Bashall Barn in Clitheroe

. Photo: Vicky Leigh Photography

Photo Sales
.

4. Lovely images from wedding day of Irene Southern to James Place at Bashall Barn in Clitheroe

. Photo: Vicky Leigh Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyClitheroe
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice