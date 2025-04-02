32 doting dogs in Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley who need a loving home

By John Deehan
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:08 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 12:09 BST
There’s no better feeling than giving a dog a fresh start, and right now, Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary has plenty of lovable pups waiting for their forever families.

From energetic youngsters to calm, loyal companions, these dogs are hoping for a second chance in a safe and caring home. If you're thinking about adopting, visit Bleakholt’s website to learn more about the process and the wonderful dogs looking for a home.

Meanwhile, browse our gallery and see if one of these lovable dogs could be the companion you’ve been looking for.

Breed: Frenchie X Pug Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 5 years 5 months

1. Reggie

Breed: Frenchie X Pug Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 5 years 5 months Photo: NA

Breed: Chihuahua Sex: Female Age: 6 years 8 months

2. Tiffany and Tottie

Breed: Chihuahua Sex: Female Age: 6 years 8 months Photo: NA

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Sex: Female Age: 6 years 0 month

3. Nova

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Sex: Female Age: 6 years 0 month Photo: NA

Breed: Staffy Cross Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 5 years 4 months

4. Sapphire

Breed: Staffy Cross Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 5 years 4 months Photo: NA

