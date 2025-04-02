From energetic youngsters to calm, loyal companions, these dogs are hoping for a second chance in a safe and caring home. If you're thinking about adopting, visit Bleakholt’s website to learn more about the process and the wonderful dogs looking for a home.
Meanwhile, browse our gallery and see if one of these lovable dogs could be the companion you’ve been looking for.
Latest headlines
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.