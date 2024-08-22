31 lovely photos as couple tie the knot at Burnley Register office and hold reception at Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 13:16 BST
Louise Wrathall and Michael Hartley haved married at Burnley Register Office.

The couple followed the official ceremony with a blessing, conducted by the groom’s friend, Ryan Bradley, at Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club followed by a reception at the venue for their friends and family.

The couple were teenage sweethearts but partied ways and didn’t see each other for 16 years. They met up again in 2020 and love blossomed for the second time.

.

1. Picture special as Burnley couple Louise Wrathall and Michael Hartley become 'Mr and Mrs'

. Photo: Vicky Leigh Photography

Photo Sales
.

2. Picture special as Burnley couple Louise Wrathall and Michael Hartley become 'Mr and Mrs'

. Photo: Vicky Leigh Photography

Photo Sales
.

3. Picture special as Burnley couple Louise Wrathall and Michael Hartley become 'Mr and Mrs'

. Photo: Vicky Leigh Photography

Photo Sales
.

4. Picture special as Burnley couple Louise Wrathall and Michael Hartley become 'Mr and Mrs'

. Photo: Vicky Leigh Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BelvedereBurnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.