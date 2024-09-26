The couple held their wedding ceremony and reception at Foxfields Country Hotel in Billington, Clitheroe. And here is a selection of images capturing the happy couple’s big day.
1. Lovely photos as Darren Crawford and Amy Harrison tie the knot at Foxfields County Hotel in Clitheroe
. Photo: Ian Lumsden
2. Lovely photos as Darren Crawford and Amy Harrison tie the knot at Foxfields County Hotel in Clitheroe
. Photo: Ian Lumsden
3. Lovely photos as Darren Crawford and Amy Harrison tie the knot at Foxfields County Hotel in Clitheroe
. Photo: Ian Lumsden
4. Lovely photos as Darren Crawford and Amy Harrison tie the knot at Foxfields County Hotel in Clitheroe
. Photo: Ian Lumsden
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.