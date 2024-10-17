29 photos from couple's wedding at Mitton Hall Hotel in Clitheroe

By Sue Plunkett
Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:17 BST
Mitton Hall Hotel in Clitheroe was the setting for the wedding of Charlotte Seymour to Ben Sudders.

And here is a selection of lovely photos taken on the couple’s big day.

.

1. Lovely photos of the wedding day of Charlotte Seymour and Ben Sudders at Mitton Hall Hotel in Clitheroe

. Photo: Paul Walker Photography

Photo Sales
.

2. Lovely photos of the wedding day of Charlotte Seymour and Ben Sudders at Mitton Hall Hotel in Clitheroe

. Photo: Paul Walker Photography

Photo Sales
.

3. Lovely photos of the wedding day of Charlotte Seymour and Ben Sudders at Mitton Hall Hotel in Clitheroe

. Photo: Paul Walker Photography

Photo Sales
.

4. Lovely photos of the wedding day of Charlotte Seymour and Ben Sudders at Mitton Hall Hotel in Clitheroe

. Photo: Paul Walker Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Clitheroe
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice