The newlyweds said their vows at St Leonard’s Church in Padiham before hosting a wedding reception at Eaves Hall in West Bradford in Clitheroe.
Here are some fantastic images from the big day.
1. Lovely images as Helen Redfern and Jake Clough marry at St Leonard's Church in Padiham
. Photo: Christopher Lewis
2. Lovely images as Helen Redfern and Jake Clough marry at St Leonard's Church in Padiham
. Photo: Christopher Lewis
3. Lovely images as Helen Redfern and Jake Clough marry at St Leonard's Church in Padiham
. Photo: Christopher Lewis
4. Lovely images as Helen Redfern and Jake Clough marry at St Leonard's Church in Padiham
. Photo: Christopher Lewis
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.