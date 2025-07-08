28 adorable photos of man's best friend enjoying the very first DycheHound in Burnley

By Laura Longworth
Published 8th Jul 2025, 17:55 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 17:58 BST
Four-legged friends came together to attend the very first DycheHound in Burnley.

The dog meet-up saw pub-goers and their furry companions descend on The Royal Dyche last Sunday morning for pup cups and pints.

The next one will take place on Sunday, August 17th from 10am to noon.

Here are 28 adorable photos from last weekend’s event:

DycheHound at the Royal Dyche in Burnley. Photos by Ursa Major Media.

1. DycheHound

2. DycheHound

3. DycheHound

4. DycheHound

