The fashions may have changed, but getting married and splashing out on a wedding day to remember certainly hasn’t gone out of style.
And these remarkable photographs capture couples from Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley on their biggest day of their lives down the decades.
1. Fabulous photos capture couples saying "I do' down the decades
Gabriella Licastri and Michael Corrigan married on August 26th, 1989 at St Mary's Church, Burnley with a reception at Gibbon Bridge Hotel in Chipping
Photo: submitted
2. Fabulous photos capture couples saying "I do' down the decades
Gabriella Licastri and Michael Corrigan married on August 26th, 1989 at St Mary's Church, Burnley with a reception at Gibbon Bridge Hotel in Chipping
Photo: submitted
3. Fabulous photos capture couples saying "I do' down the decades
Deborah Dand and David Derbyshire pictured on their wedding day on August 25th, 1979, at Padiham Unitarian Church
Photo: submitted
4. Fabulous photos capture couples saying "I do' down the decades
David and Deborah Derbyshire married in August, 1979 at Unitarian Church, Padiham
Photo: submitted