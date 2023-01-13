News you can trust since 1877
27 incredible photos of couples from Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley saying "I do' back in the day

The fashions may have changed, but getting married and splashing out on a wedding day to remember certainly hasn’t gone out of style.

By Sue Plunkett
31 minutes ago

And these remarkable photographs capture couples from Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley on their biggest day of their lives down the decades.

1. Fabulous photos capture couples saying "I do' down the decades

Gabriella Licastri and Michael Corrigan married on August 26th, 1989 at St Mary's Church, Burnley with a reception at Gibbon Bridge Hotel in Chipping

Photo: submitted

3. Fabulous photos capture couples saying "I do' down the decades

Deborah Dand and David Derbyshire pictured on their wedding day on August 25th, 1979, at Padiham Unitarian Church

Photo: submitted

Ribble ValleyBurnleyPendle