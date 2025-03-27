Joe Brunt and Kirsty Sharples married at The Alma Inn in Laneshawbridge after being selected as the most deserving recipients of the complete bespoke offering by judges of a competition hosted by the six companies that came together to offer the prize. The couple’s big day took place almost 12 months to the day that Kirsty was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer.

Kirsty said: “It has definitely been life changing. I'm not sure we'd have ever managed to get round to allocating the time and finances to a wedding - certainly not one as gorgeous as ours was. We have three children and I'm actually so glad that we didn't get married before they came along, and that they got to be part of the day.

“My three-year-old especially, I think it has made her year being a 'surprisemaid' - as she calls it. Even now it's happened I still can't believe we won a wedding, I feel like we'll never really be able to express our gratitude to everyone involved, who helped make the day happen, it was so special.

