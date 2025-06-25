Nicola Sayers came up with the idea for a get together two years ago after the death of a schoolfriend. She mentioned it to a couple of other friends, Adnan Sarwar, Clare Oakley and Pippa Lishman, who set up a committee to discuss ideas for a reunion.

They hit upon holding the reunion to mark the 30th anniversary of leaving and held it at Worsthorne Social Club, the venue where their leavers’ do was held. There was a slide show of old school pics and a special tribute was held in honour of pupils and staff no longer here.

One of the highlights of the evening was the arrival of former music teacher, Mr Bugden, and a former classmate known only as Gaz who only spent a short time at the school but became a ‘celebrity’ by the end of the night. The party moved to late bar Smackwater Jack’s and the friends have vowed to stay in touch and have already arranged a curry night in August.

