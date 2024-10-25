The stunning Victorian mansion was built in 1892 for one of the town’s most famous entrepreneurs, the founder of Altham’s Travel, Abraham Altham. After his death it became the headquarters of the Burnley Rural District Council before becoming a hotel in 1984.
The venue in Colne Road is being marketed by business and real estate advisors Colliers on behalf of the corporate owners, Lavender Hotels, for offers in the region of £1.8M. The AA three star hotel sits in around 3.5 acres of landscaped grounds and has 51 bedrooms and substantial public areas including Quills restaurant, Archives residents’ bar, various lounges and five suites for weddings and other functions.
We asked brides and grooms who married at The Oaks to send us their photos and here is a selection of cherished images of couple’s big days taken over the years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.