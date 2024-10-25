The stunning Victorian mansion was built in 1892 for one of the town’s most famous entrepreneurs, the founder of Altham’s Travel, Abraham Altham. After his death it became the headquarters of the Burnley Rural District Council before becoming a hotel in 1984.

The venue in Colne Road is being marketed by business and real estate advisors Colliers on behalf of the corporate owners, Lavender Hotels, for offers in the region of £1.8M. The AA three star hotel sits in around 3.5 acres of landscaped grounds and has 51 bedrooms and substantial public areas including Quills restaurant, Archives residents’ bar, various lounges and five suites for weddings and other functions.

We asked brides and grooms who married at The Oaks to send us their photos and here is a selection of cherished images of couple’s big days taken over the years.

Collette Cottam and Darrell Cottam married at The Oaks on August 21st, 2021

John and Helen Hewertson celebrated their 10th anniversary this year after they got married at the Oaks in July, 2014. The couple say they will always have fond memories of the Oaks and the guests who are sadly no longer with them, including John's mum, Debbie.

Susan and David Holmes married at The Oaks Hotel during Covid 19, December, 2020

Deborah and Kevin O'Brien on their wedding day at The Oaks on September 28th, 1991. They have precious memories of their big day at the venue as they have sadly lost Deborah's parents and Kevin's dad since then.