Party-goers with autism and learning disabilities painted the town red when they went for a night out at Bees Knees in Hargreaves Street.

Spring Into Action runs social events like open mics and pub and club nights across East Lancashire as part of its friendship and dating agency, Meet 'N' Match.

Residents enjoyed the first of its new inclusive monthly disco, which helps those who are neuro-divergent socialise and meet new people. The event was designed to meet their sensory needs, with low music levels and an upstairs space where they can take a break.

For details of other Spring Into Action events, visit https://www.meet-n-match.co.uk/events/

