24 photos of party-goers enjoying a night on the tiles at Spring Into Action's inclusive disco at Bees Knees in Burnley

By Laura Longworth
Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:50 BST
There were smiles on faces at an inclusive disco in a Burnley bar last month.

Party-goers with autism and learning disabilities painted the town red when they went for a night out at Bees Knees in Hargreaves Street.

Spring Into Action runs social events like open mics and pub and club nights across East Lancashire as part of its friendship and dating agency, Meet 'N' Match.

Residents enjoyed the first of its new inclusive monthly disco, which helps those who are neuro-divergent socialise and meet new people. The event was designed to meet their sensory needs, with low music levels and an upstairs space where they can take a break.

For details of other Spring Into Action events, visit https://www.meet-n-match.co.uk/events/

Spring Into Action's inclusive disco at Bees Knees in Burnley.

1. Spring Into Action's inclusive disco

Spring Into Action's inclusive disco at Bees Knees in Burnley. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Spring into Action inclusive disco at Bees Knees in Burnley.

2. Spring into Action inclusive disco

Spring into Action inclusive disco at Bees Knees in Burnley. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Spring into Action inclusive disco at Bees Knees in Burnley.

3. Spring into Action inclusive disco

Spring into Action inclusive disco at Bees Knees in Burnley. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Spring into Action inclusive disco at Bees Knees in Burnley.

4. Spring into Action inclusive disco

Spring into Action inclusive disco at Bees Knees in Burnley. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsBurnleyEast Lancashire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice