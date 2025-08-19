24 photos from Western themed 30th wedding anniversary party hosted by Burnley couple Rik and Karen Clough

By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th Aug 2025, 14:11 BST
Stetsons and cowboy boots were the order of the day for a Western themed party hosted by Rik and Karen Clough.

The couple hosted the bash for friends and family at their Fence home to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. And the celebrations were topped off when several vehicles from the Pendleside Hospice Charity Tractor Run went past.

Photos from Burnley couple's Western themed 30th wedding anniversary party

Photos from Burnley couple's Western themed 30th wedding anniversary party

Photos from Burnley couple's Western themed 30th wedding anniversary party

Photos from Burnley couple's Western themed 30th wedding anniversary party

