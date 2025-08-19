The couple hosted the bash for friends and family at their Fence home to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. And the celebrations were topped off when several vehicles from the Pendleside Hospice Charity Tractor Run went past.
1. Photos from Burnley couple's Western themed 30th wedding anniversary party
. Photo: s
2. Photos from Burnley couple's Western themed 30th wedding anniversary party
. Photo: s
3. Photos from Burnley couple's Western themed 30th wedding anniversary party
. Photo: s
4. Photos from Burnley couple's Western themed 30th wedding anniversary party
. Photo: s