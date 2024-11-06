24 great photos from the annual Towneley bonfire and fireworks display in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Nov 2024, 10:08 BST
Crowds gathered for the annual Towneley bonfire and fireworks extravaganza on November 5th.

There was a funfair, hot food and drinks, music and two professional firework displays that thrilled crowds at the sell out event. There was also a scorching display by two fire eaters.

Here is a gallery of scorching hot photos taken by our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

1. Towneley Park Bonfire and Fireworks 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Towneley Park Bonfire and Fireworks 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Towneley Park Bonfire and Fireworks 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Towneley Park Bonfire and Fireworks 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

