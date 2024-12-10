23 photos from the glittering Support After Suicide Ball 2024 in Burnley

The fundraiser amassed a brilliant £9,100.

It will be added to Support After Suicide’s annual funds. The group will give a total of £12,000 to Pendleside Hospice for counselling sessions for people bereaved by suicide and to help run the peer-led support group.

The group organisers will also provide care bags in the New Year to those who have lost someone to suicide and will pay for 16 places on the Six Connections course.

Meanwhile, Mark's Chair For Hope will work with mental health nurse Vicki Jordan to raise awareness of suicide.

Here are 23 photos from the Support After Suicide Ball 2024:

