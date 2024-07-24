23 lovely photos of couple's wedding day at The Shireburn Arms in Hurst Green

By Sue Plunkett
Published 24th Jul 2024, 13:03 BST
The Shireburn Arms in Hurst Green in the Ribble Valley was the setting for the wedding of Amber Smith to Marcus Kelly.

And here is a gallery of images from the couple’s big day.

.

1. Lovely images as Amber Smith ties the knot with Marcus Kelly at The Shireburn Arms in Hurst Green

.Photo: Adam Captures Photography

Photo Sales
.

2. Lovely images as Amber Smith ties the knot with Marcus Kelly at The Shireburn Arms in Hurst Green

.Photo: Adam Captures Photography

Photo Sales
.

3. Lovely images as Amber Smith ties the knot with Marcus Kelly at The Shireburn Arms in Hurst Green

.Photo: Adam Captures Photography

Photo Sales
.

4. Lovely images as Amber Smith ties the knot with Marcus Kelly at The Shireburn Arms in Hurst Green

.Photo: Adam Captures Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Ribble Valley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.