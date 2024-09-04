23 amazing photos as couple tie the knot at The Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Sep 2024, 16:40 BST
Jenna Meredith and Peter Carey have tied the knot.

The couple held their wedding ceremony and reception at The Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone.

.

1. Lovely images as Jenna Meredith marries Peter Carey at the Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone

. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography

Photo Sales
.

2. Lovely images as Jenna Meredith marries Peter Carey at the Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone

. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography

Photo Sales
.

3. Lovely images as Jenna Meredith marries Peter Carey at the Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone

. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography

Photo Sales
.

4. Lovely images as Jenna Meredith marries Peter Carey at the Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone

. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.