Last Saturday’s event at Towneley Park saw Shaun Livesey of Ribble Valley Harriers clinch the number one spot with a time of 17:32.

Brent Gardner of Trawden AC came in second with 18:22 while Kevin Davies of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers was third with 18:29.

And in fourth place was Richard Stevenson of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers who finished with a time of 18:36 while Brian Shaw of Darwen Dashers RC came in fifth with 18:40.