21 photos as couple tie the knot at St John's Church in Read and host reception at Hobbit Hill in Clitheroe
Guests travelled from New York, Malta, Turkey, Germany and all parts of the UK for the wedding of Marisa Galea to Ben Ellis.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th May 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:19 BST
The couple were married at St John’s Church in Read by the Rev Sue Ball and Rev Sian Gasson.
The bride’s brother, Marco Galea and his fiancee Alice Gasson played and sang in the church and also at the reception at Hobbit Hill on Foxfields Farm in Whalley Road, Clitheroe.
