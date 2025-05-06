2025 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards: Darts sensation Luke Littler names Burnley takeaway The Kebab Lab in the top 10 shortlist for best kebab
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Kebab Lab is up for a 2025 Deliveroo Restaurant Award. The family-run eatery has made it to the top 10 shortlist for The Luke Littler x Deliveroo Best Kebab Award. Its menu blends traditional Middle Eastern flavours with contemporary twists, with dishes including chicken shawarma, lamb kobeda, and mixed platters. Their top-selling kebab on the Deliveroo app is Chicken Shawarma, followed by a Donner Kebab and the Kebab Lab Special.
PDC World Darts Champion, Luke Littler, said: “Whether it’s chicken tikka or lamb, there are three steps to a tasty kebab: juicy lean meat, fresh salad, all wrapped up in soft bread. The final check-out and making the perfect kebab is tough, but these restaurants on Deliveroo are doing it right. I can’t see any misses in this list, so it’s over to you to get voting. Game on.”
Will Shu, CEO & Founder at Deliveroo, said: “Who better than Luke Littler to reintroduce the award that celebrates a true Deliveroo fan favourite, the kebab. The restaurants in the running are serving kebabs of incredible quality and have built loyal followings in their local communities. We want to recognise those doing it best - so get voting for your favourite restaurants nominated for the award.”
The public can vote for their winner via https://deliveroorestaurantawards.com/ by Friday. The winner will be announced via Deliverooo’s social channels on Wednesday, May 28th.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.