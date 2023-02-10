20 adorable dogs looking for their forever home in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley

An animal rescue is looking for forever homes for 20 dogs.
Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary has the following beautiful dogs available for adoption.
If you can provide a safe and loving home, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.
See our photo gallery to find out more about each dog:
1. Bleakholt
About Boo...Boo is a male Shih Tzu who is eight-years-and-months-old. Some people have said he is grumpy as he can take a dislike to some people and other dogs. He is quite set in his ways and doesn't like being told what to do. He has bitten so can NOT be around children. Boo would suit an active person as he loves going for long walks and being out and about.
2. Bleakholt
About Tanzie and Thomas...This lovely pair of older gentlemen are Tanzie the Lurcher and Thomas the Jack Russell Terrier. They are 12-years-old and 13-years-old. They are both very friendly and affectionate with people and OK with other dogs. The staff at Bleakholt feel they would be suited to a home with older children or that is adult-only and pet-free due to their age.
3. Bleakholt
About Teddy...This cute little man is Teddy. He is a four-year-old Pom who arrived at Bleakholt when his owner passed away. He was re-homed then returned to the charity. He is a little bit grumpy until he knows you and has nipped at someone. Due to his grumpiness, the sanctuary is looking to re-home him in an adult only, pet-free home. Teddy needs an understanding, calm home that will give him the time and space he needs to trust and bond with you. The staff feel he is calmer now than he was when he first came in to them.
4. Bleakholt
About Bruce...Bruce is a lovely nine-year-old Rottweiler who is a looking for a foster home. Bruce can be little bit reactive to other dogs so we are looking for a pet/child-free home. Ideally, we are looking for someone with experience with big breeds. While being with us, Bruce has a had tumour removed from his foot but that doesn’t seem to have slowed him down.
