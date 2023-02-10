20 adorable dogs looking for their forever home in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley

3 . Bleakholt

About Teddy...This cute little man is Teddy. He is a four-year-old Pom who arrived at Bleakholt when his owner passed away. He was re-homed then returned to the charity. He is a little bit grumpy until he knows you and has nipped at someone. Due to his grumpiness, the sanctuary is looking to re-home him in an adult only, pet-free home. Teddy needs an understanding, calm home that will give him the time and space he needs to trust and bond with you. The staff feel he is calmer now than he was when he first came in to them.

Photo: Submit