And here is a gallery of lovely photos taken on the couple’s big day.
1. Lovely images as Isobel Gudgeon and Mark Watts become Mr and Mrs at The Alma Inn in Colne
. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography
2. Lovely images as Isobel Gudgeon and Mark Watts become Mr and Mrs at The Alma Inn in Colne
. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography
3. Lovely images as Isobel Gudgeon and Mark Watts become Mr and Mrs at The Alma Inn in Colne
. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography
4. Lovely images as Isobel Gudgeon and Mark Watts become Mr and Mrs at The Alma Inn in Colne
. Photo: Peter Anslow Photography