19 of the biggest celebrities coming to Lancashire in July inc Jools Holland & Leo Sayer

By Aimee Seddon

Published 30th Jun 2025, 19:09 BST

Looking for some star-studded entertainment this July? Well here are all the biggest celebrities coming to Lancashire over the next month...

From legendary singer Leo Sayer to TV stars Jools Holland and Vicky Entwistle and not one but four Strictly Come Dancing stars, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 19 stars coming to Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in July here.

Take a look at all the celebrities coming to Lancashire in July

1. Stars coming to Lancashire

Take a look at all the celebrities coming to Lancashire in July | Getty/submit

The Real Manhunter star and former Detective Chief Inspector brings a new show called Manhunter & Mindhunter- The Psychology of a Serial Killer to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on July 7

2. Colin Sutton

The Real Manhunter star and former Detective Chief Inspector brings a new show called Manhunter & Mindhunter- The Psychology of a Serial Killer to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on July 7 | submit

The comedian brings his latest show 'Blood Sugar Baby' to the Darwen Library Theatre on July 8 and Lancaster Grand Theatre on July 30

3. Scott Bennett

The comedian brings his latest show 'Blood Sugar Baby' to the Darwen Library Theatre on July 8 and Lancaster Grand Theatre on July 30 | Show poster Photo: Contributed

The singer brings his new show ‘Still Feel Like Dancing?’ to the Blackpool Grand Theatre on July 9

4. Leo Sayer

The singer brings his new show ‘Still Feel Like Dancing?’ to the Blackpool Grand Theatre on July 9 | submit

