19 nostalgic Christmas nativity scenes from Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley through the years

By John Deehan
Published 13th Dec 2024, 12:59 BST
Take a trip down memory lane with these adorable little angels!

Were you ever part of one of these school nativity productions, or perhaps a proud audience member?

This picture gallery showcases a selection of heartwarming school nativity plays from across Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley, lovingly curated from our photo archives."

Children taking part in the Christmas play and Nativity at Springfield Community Primary School in Burnley. 2019.

1. Nativity memories

Children taking part in the Christmas play and Nativity at Springfield Community Primary School in Burnley. 2019. Photo: NA

Springfield Primary School nativity play. 2013.

2. Nativity memories

Springfield Primary School nativity play. 2013. Photo: Ben Parsons

Nativity play at St Philip's Primary School in Nelson. 2013. Photo Ben Parsons

3. Nativity memories

Nativity play at St Philip's Primary School in Nelson. 2013. Photo Ben Parsons Photo: Ben Parsons

Salterforth Primary School Nativity play. 2014.

4. Nativity memories

Salterforth Primary School Nativity play. 2014. Photo: Andrew Smith

