Almost 350 people showed their support for the first Mark Harrison Memorial Match at the Arbories sports ground at Padiham Football Club on Sunday, which raised £3,079 for Bowel Cancer UK.

Mark, who died of bowel cancer at the age of 36, became a champion fund raiser for Bowel Cancer UK, raising £6,000.

The game featured Harry's Heroes versus a team of ex Burnley players, including John Francis, David Eyres, Gerry Harrison, George Oghani and Jamie Hoyland. Chris Rogers, who managed Harry Heroes, created a special feature in the programme of touching and funny tributes from Mark’s family, friends and colleagues.

Mark's brother Paul scored the first goal for Harry's Heroes but it was the Vintage Clarets, managed by Stephen Dunleavy, who won 4-3.

Mark's wife Lindsey (third from right) is joined by hers and Mark's family who are (left to right) Paula Conroy (Mark's sister in law), Tony Carden (Mark's father in law), Kirsty Harrison (Mark's sister in law) Susan Harrison, (Mark's mum) Lesley Carden (Mark's mother in law) Paul Harrison (Mark's brother) Steven Carden( Mark's brother in law) and Michael Harrison (Mark's dad)

