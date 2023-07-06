18 photos from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College prom (part three)
Former year 11 students from Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College enjoyed their prom night last week.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST
Dressed to the nines, the students gathered outside their school in Ormerod Road with family and friends before being whisked off to the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors for a red carpet dinner.
And here is the third and final collection of fantastic photos taken on the night.
