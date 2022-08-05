17 stunning photos of Burnley couple's dream wedding day

Jane Donohoe and Stuart Nunn have tied the knot at Burnley Register Office.

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 5th August 2022, 12:30 pm

The couple held a reception at The Lodge at Fence Gate where guests were entertained by wedding singer Gavin Young.

1. Stuart Nunn and Jane Donohoe have tied the knot at Burnley Register Office

.

Photo: Peter Anslow Photography

Photo Sales

2. Stuart Nunn and Jane Donohoe have tied the knot at Burnley Register Office

.

Photo: Peter Anslow Photography

Photo Sales

3. Stuart Nunn and Jane Donohoe have tied the knot at Burnley Register Office

.

Photo: Peter Anslow Photography

Photo Sales

4. Stuart Nunn and Jane Donohoe have tied the knot at Burnley Register Office

.

Photo: Peter-Anslow-Photography

Photo Sales
Burnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 5