.

17 red hot photos from Burnley firefighters' charity car wash

A red hot day saw dozens of car owners flock to Burnley Fire Station on Saturday for a charity car wash.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 16th May 2022, 2:52 pm

Held for the firefighters’ charity and Pendleside Hospice, Green Watch were joined by the 5th Legion Star Wars group for the event.

And Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service mascot Welephant also put in a guest appearance. The day was a blazing success as it raised £2,424.

1. Star Wars stormtroopers and Welephant were at Burnley Fire Station for a charity car wash

.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

2. Star Wars stormtroopers and Welephant were at Burnley Fire Station for a charity car wash

.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

3. Star Wars stormtroopers and Welephant were at Burnley Fire Station for a charity car wash

.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. Star Wars stormtroopers and Welephant were at Burnley Fire Station for a charity car wash

.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
BurnleyPendleside Hospice
Next Page
Page 1 of 4