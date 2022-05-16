Held for the firefighters’ charity and Pendleside Hospice, Green Watch were joined by the 5th Legion Star Wars group for the event.
And Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service mascot Welephant also put in a guest appearance. The day was a blazing success as it raised £2,424.
1. Star Wars stormtroopers and Welephant were at Burnley Fire Station for a charity car wash
.
Photo: submitted
