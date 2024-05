Dozens once again descended on Towneley Park on Saturday for another Burnley parkrun.

Noah Burrill, of Chorley Athletic and Triathlon Club, won the race with a personal best of 17:05 while Jonathan Ratcliffe, representing Herne Hill Harriers, took the second-place spot with 18:25 and Kevin Davies, of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, came in third with 18:27.