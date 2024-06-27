16 photos as students from Ridgewood Community High School in Burnley have fun at their prom

By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:04 BST
Ridgewood Community High School in Burnley has held its year 11 prom.

And here is a selection of photos from the celebration which was held at the school in Eastern Avenue.

.

1. 16 photos taken at Ridgewood Community High School in Burnley's prom 2024

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

2. 16 photos taken at Ridgewood Community High School in Burnley's prom 2024

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

3. 16 photos taken at Ridgewood Community High School in Burnley's prom 2024

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. 16 photos taken at Ridgewood Community High School in Burnley's prom 2024

.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley