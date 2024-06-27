And here is a selection of photos from the celebration which was held at the school in Eastern Avenue.
1. 16 photos taken at Ridgewood Community High School in Burnley's prom 2024
.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. 16 photos taken at Ridgewood Community High School in Burnley's prom 2024
.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. 16 photos taken at Ridgewood Community High School in Burnley's prom 2024
.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. 16 photos taken at Ridgewood Community High School in Burnley's prom 2024
.Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard