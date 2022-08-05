.

15 photos of 'Saturday night at the movies' themed scarecrow festival in closeknit Burnley community

Rain showers could not put a dampener on the annual Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch scarecrow festival

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 5th August 2022, 11:43 am

This year the theme was ‘the movies’ and residents rose to the challenge, creating a selection of characters from films in scarecrow form.

Held last weekend there was also a fun day hosted on Owen Street park which included children’s rides and stalls, Merlin’s Magic Show and a chance to meet some birds of prey.

This is the third scarecrow festival the Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch has hosted. The first one was held in 2020 in a bid to boost community spirit at the start of the pandemic.

1. A movie themed scarecrow festival was a great success in Burnley's Rosegrove

Photo: submitted

A movie themed scarecrow festival was a great success in Burnley's Rosegrove

Photo: submitted

A movie themed scarecrow festival was a great success in Burnley's Rosegrove

Photo: submitted

A movie themed scarecrow festival was a great success in Burnley's Rosegrove

Photo: submitted

