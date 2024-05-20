15 photos from Burnley's history books looking at buses, routes and the station

By Laura Longworth
Published 20th May 2024, 10:36 BST
Join us as we wheel back through Burnley’s history books, looking at buses, routes and the station.

The images are part of the county council’s Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

Burnley Bus Station c1972. Credit: Lancashire County Council.

1. Burnley Bus Station c1972

Buses at Burnley Bus Station (2001). Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. Buses at Burnley Bus Station (2001)

Burnley Bus Station (2001). Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. Burnley Bus Station (2001)

Burnley Bus Station before demolition and buses (2001). Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. Burnley Bus Station before demolition and buses (2001)

